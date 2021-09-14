Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Jeff Bridges shared some good news on Monday. His cancer is in remission, and he survived a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The 71-year-old has been battling lymphoma for nearly a year.

In a new blog posted to Bridges’ website, “The Big Lebowski” star said his mass has shrunk to the size of a marble.

However, he said having COVID-19 made his cancer look like “a piece of cake.”

Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy. He ended up being hospitalized for five weeks.

Bridges credits the vaccine for improving his COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms.

He said he is “feeling much better,” and he was recently able to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle on her wedding day without needing oxygen.

