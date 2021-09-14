Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After some pretty heavy weather Sunday across Mid-Michigan, Mother Nature tossed a few more strong storms our way early Monday afternoon.  More gusty winds, locally heavy downpours and a good bit of lightning and thunder rolled across our area.  We should have a quieter night, but there will still be a chance of a few showers.  As winds begin to swing more to the south, temperatures overnight won’t fall very quickly, nor very far.  Lows will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is an “ABC12 First Alert Weather Day” for the potential of severe thunderstorms.  We will begin the day with some sunshine and a southerly breeze.  That combination will push temperatures back into the 80s across much of the ABC12 viewing area.  With a cool front moving in from the west, winds will increase up to around 20 mph and we will see some storms develop.  The strongest storms will occur from mid, to late afternoon, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.  In general, the farther south and east you are in the area, the better the chance of seeing some rough weather.

Behind Tuesday’s front, winds Wednesday will shift in from the north.  Skies will clear, humidity levels will fall a bit, and temperatures will drop back into the comfort zone.  The Thursday through Sunday stretch looks pretty dry at this point, although a few showers can’t be ruled out on Saturday.  On ABC12 News we will talk about the return of mid-summertime temperatures, and we will keep an eye on Tuesday’s severe weather threat. - JR

