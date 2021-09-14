Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Storms will Move Out This Evening
By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures moved into the 80s across much of Mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon as a cool front moved in from the west. That front supported another round of scattered strong thunderstorms for lower Michigan. That makes three days in a row of active weather. The streak should end there however, as a much quieter setting looks to be a good bet for the next few days. As the front moves off to our east, winds will take on a northerly component and we will be quite comfortable for the next couple of days.

Wednesday will begin with some lingering cloud cover and temperatures in the 50s. With a light northwest to northerly wind prevailing for the day, skies will clear and temperatures for the afternoon will range from the lower, to middle 70s. That’s right where we should be. Thursday will feature more bright sunshine as light winds gradually clock to the south-southeast. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s, with comfortable temperature / humidity combinations expected.

The Friday through Sunday stretch will be warmer again as winds hold from the south to southwest. On ABC12 News we’ll have a look at that weekend warming, and when we might just see a few showers head back our way. - JR

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Storms will End This Evening...
JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report
WJRT September 14th, 2021 Morning Weather
Severe storms possible today
WJRT September 14th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 14th, 2021 Morning Weather
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day...
JR’s Monday Night Weather Report