Michigan attorney general embarks on statewide power outage listening tour

She wants to hear about financial losses and extra costs from repeated power outages in Michigan this summer
Power outages
Power outages
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Power outages have been frequent and costly around Michigan this summer, leading to a new statewide listening tour.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to hear from residents and businesses who lost electricity and suffered personal losses as a result. She is beginning a tour of Michigan on Sept. 20 with a visit to Novi.

The listening tour is part of Nessel’s work advocating for consumers before the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates utility companies. She is lobbying for more assistance from utilities during prolonged power outages, which cause major financial losses for customers.

Losses often include refrigerated and frozen food that goes to waste without electricity to power appliances. Residents also spend money on alternative housing and dine out during prolonged power outages, along with lost productivity for people who work at home.

The Attorney General’s Office has been obtaining feedback from residents about power outages online for two weeks. A majority of responses so far have come from Oakland and Wayne counties -- the two largest populations in Michigan.

  • Of nearly 1,200 responses from Oakland County, residents reported an average of 2.91 power outages this summer. More than 41% say the outages cost between $100 and $500.
  • Of more than 1,000 responses from Wayne County, residents reported an average of 2.72 power outages this summer. More than 45% say the outages cost between $100 and $500.

All Michigan residents are encouraged to provide feedback to Nessel about power outages. Click here for the online form or attend the Sept. 20 event at the Novi Civic Center on West 10 Mile Road from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

