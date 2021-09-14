Michigan reports 6,093 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has decreased since Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,093 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday to Monday for a total of 976,505. The daily average of 2,031 newly confirmed cases is nearly 1,000 less than Friday’s total.

State health officials reported 29 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday to Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,535.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased by nearly 10,00 from Friday to a total of 25,382 tests completed Sunday. The percentage of positive tests lowered from the past week, settling in at 8.97% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Friday, 1,490 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 38 more than Friday. Of those, 1,400 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 398 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 191 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are eight more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 11 more on ventilators.

As of Sept. 9, Michigan has distributed over 12.918 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6.895 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.376 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.720 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.37 million people statewide. A total of 56.5% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 66.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 36,210 cases and 944 deaths, which is an increase of 193 cases.

Saginaw, 21,910 cases and 622 deaths, which is an increase of 157 cases.

Arenac, 1,220 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Bay, 11,412 cases and 351 deaths, which is an increase of 110 cases.

Clare, 2,334 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Gladwin, 2,142 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Gratiot, 3,518 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Huron, 3,282 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Iosco, 2,073 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases and three deaths.

Isabella, 6,002 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of 90 cases.

Lapeer, 8,444 cases and 214 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases and one death.

Midland, 7,678 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,674 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Oscoda, 629 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,749 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Sanilac, 3,887 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Shiawassee, 6,304 cases and 112 deaths, which is an increase of 44 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,242 cases and 168 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases and one death.

