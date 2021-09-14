Severe storms possible today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a warm front to the north we’re bringing back the heat and humidity today! We’re then getting the cold front to move through later today, which adds scattered showers and storms to the forecast. Isolated storms may be strong – for this reason, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for today. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts, particularly if you’ll be outdoors this afternoon and evening, and we’ll keep you updated here.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It’ll be windy with SW winds at 10-20mph, gusting to around 30mph. We’ll see some sun between the clouds with the chance of rain. We’re watching the afternoon and evening for the possibility of strong storms. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado and localized flooding can’t be ruled out.

Tonight rain ends and we’ll start to see some clouds move out. Lows will be in the mid 50s with winds out of the NW at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow winds shift to the N at 5-10mph, helping to bring in less humid, cooler air. Highs Wednesday reach the low 70s with sunshine.

Thursday we’re back to the upper 70s.

