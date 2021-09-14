Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Expert offers cyber security tips

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many students have already returned back to school this fall.

Some parents even made the decision to homeschool this year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Many parents and students may have some questions surrounding cyber security and ways to protect their home devices from malware.

System Program analyst Philip Francis of the University of Michigan-Flint has hosted a number of cyber security trainings. He shared ways everyone can keep themselves and their families safe as they work from home.

