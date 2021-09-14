Tentative contract could bring big pay raise for University of Michigan-Flint lecturers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A tentative contract between the University of Michigan and the union representing non-tenured lecturers at its three campuses could bring a big pay raise.

The Union Council of University of Michigan Lecturers’ Union announced a tentative agreement with the school on Monday. Members are scheduled to vote on the contract sometime this week.

The deal includes pay parity between lecturers at University of Michigan campuses in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint. Lecturers, who teach classes but are not tenure track professors, would make a minimum of $51,000 per year by the 2023-2024 school year.

That means a $10,000 per year pay raise over the next two years for lecturers in Dearborn and Flint.

“Although you never get everything you want, this contract achieves the historic milestone of parity in starting pay for all three campuses along with many other improvements for our members,” said Kirsten Herold, president of the Lecturers’ Employee Organization.

Union negotiators say the contract also includes longevity raises, increased job security, better sick pay and the opportunity for experienced lecturers to earn new teaching professor titles.

Negotiations for the new contract lasted about nine months and the union says it was days away from another strike authorization vote when the negotiators reached the tentative agreement.

“So many people worked incredibly hard throughout this process, including the bargaining team, our staff, and all the members who came out week after week and participated in the bargaining process,” Herold said.

The lecturers union voted to strike during negotiations for a previous contract in April 2018. Union members staged a sit-in as negotiations continued.

