Advertisement

US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that migrants applying for permanent residence in the U.S. would need to be fully vaccinated.

Effective Oct. 1, applicants for green cards, and others as deemed necessary, would need to be vaccinated to complete the immigration medical examination, according to the DHS agency US. Center for Immigration Services.

The guidance is being updated in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for civil surgeons. Applicants must receive one or two doses, depending on the vaccines, and submit proof of vaccination.

USCIS stated it may grant waivers based on age, medical or supply reasons. People also can apply for waivers based on religious beliefs or moral conventions, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
Alma migrant housing vote
Alma migrant housing vote
Deputies found Mack Arline backing out of the driveway with two young children inside.
Sheriff's office: Man accused of child abuse, driving drunk
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast