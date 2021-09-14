Woman treated at scene of Burton house fire

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators continue to look into what caused a house to catch fire in Burton on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 3500 block of Laurel Avenue near Bristol Road around 1 p.m. The Burton Fire Department found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the house when they arrived.

Authorities say a woman was treated at the scene, but they were not sure whether she went to a hospital for further treatment or how badly she was injured.

Investigators will continue looking into what sparked the fire.

