1 dead, 1 injured after occupants of two vehicles open fire while driving

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and another was injured after police say occupants of two vehicles shot at each other while driving down a street in Saginaw.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Woodbridge and Stephens streets.

Michigan State Police say an occupant of one vehicle died of gunshot wounds while the occupant of another vehicle was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators have not identified either of the people shot or released any information about a possible motive for the incident. Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

