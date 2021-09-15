Ford sending $500 checks to evacuated Flat Rock households

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it will send $500 checks to every household that was evacuated from a southeastern Michigan city because of a gasoline leak from the automaker’s plant into the community’s sewer system.

The Detroit News reports the checks would total $600,000 for 1,200 displaced households. The leak from the Ford assembly plant in Flat Rock was first detected on Aug. 30 and appeared to have started no earlier than Aug. 26.

That’s what Bob Holycross, Ford’s vice president of sustainability, environment and safety engineering, said at a news conference Tuesday. He says Ford believes the 1,400 gallons of gasoline leaked during that time.

