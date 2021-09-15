Genesee County 911 board votes on plan for 911 ambulance services

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -”If mom and dad need an ambulance and one is across the street, and you have an agreement, not exclusive, you have the agreement in place for your community, if your ambulance is farther away than the one across the street, we are sending the closest one,” said Genesee County 911 Chair, Mark Elmendorfer.

That was one of the issues Elmendorfer and the board decided at a meeting Tuesday. In order to make sure help is dispatched as quickly as possible when people need it.

“What the vote did today was recognize that a service agreement, but still allow us, Genesee County 9-11, but still allow us, Genesee County 911 to dispatch the closest most appropriate ambulance,” Elmendorfer said.

In the reports from July, ambulances in Genesee County were currently working under the County Medical Control Authority and mostly serve the entire county. Several communities in the County were trying to find a possible solution to the problem by signing contracts directly with ambulance companies.

Several communities in Genesee County including Atlas Township, Richfield Township, Goodrich, and Davison Township have now all entered into agreements with Medstar to improve response times.

“Our goal is simply to have a provider that understands that if they stay on that M-15 corridor that they would be able to take the calls that would come to them. It’s an economical issue for ambulance companies,” said Atlas Township Supervisor Shirley Kautman-Jones.

Kautman-Jones says these agreements have been entered into at no cost to the residents and that it’s a win win for people with an emergency and the company that provides that service.

“By having exclusive agreements, those communities would receive the lions share of the medical calls that are necessary for transport and so financially it would be benefited by having more customers in an area,”Kautman-Jones said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.