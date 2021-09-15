A group of parents are calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a mask mandate for schools statewide

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of Michigan parents are calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools said that they plan to fight county by county and school board by school board to protect children in schools.

School districts and county health departments across the state have been implementing mask mandates, but a group of Michigan parents are asking for more.

“The political landscape of a county can determine a lot, but it should not determine whether or not our children have the right to an uninterrupted education are protected,” said Macomb County parent Emily Mellits.

Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools, known as MiPass said that they’ve seen dozens of protests statewide against mask mandates in schools. Mellits said that its time those who want to see more done have their voices heard too.

“For our efforts to keep our kids safe, science denying politicians and their anti-science followers have harassed, intimidated and even threatened violence against us. Parents concerned about safety will not back down and will not be bullied by science deniers in our call for everyone to wear a mask indoors in schools,” said Mellits.

Dr. Rosey Olivero, an infectious disease pediatrician and parent said that not only does she believe as a parent a statewide mask mandate for students is what’s best, as a medical expert she says this is critical for children’s safety.

“We all have our own emotions, beliefs and desires as it pertains to the pandemic. But as an advocate for health, we must simply recognize the safe and effective measures that are available to us to keep our children in schools and prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19. Simply and most importantly the universal use of masks indoors meets this need,” said Olivero

Mellits said that the coalition plans to take their request to state leaders and that they have launched a petition for others to also request a statewide mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Genesee County is the only mid-Michigan county to issue a mask mandate for schools, but several other districts are making their own decisions including Saginaw Township Community Schools who’s mask mandate takes effect on Monday.

