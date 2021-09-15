JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Temperatures moved into the 80s across much of Mid-Michigan Tuesday afternoon as a cool front moved in from the west. That front supported another round of scattered strong thunderstorms for lower Michigan. That makes three days in a row of active weather. The streak should end there however, as a much quieter setting looks to be a good bet for the next few days. As a cool front moves off to our east, winds will take on a northerly component and we will be quite comfortable for the next couple of days.

Wednesday will begin with some lingering cloud cover and temperatures in the 50s. With a light northwest to northerly wind prevailing for the day, skies will clear and temperatures for the afternoon will range from the lower, to middle 70s. That’s right where we should be. Thursday will feature more bright sunshine as light winds gradually clock to the south-southeast. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s, with comfortable temperature / humidity combinations expected.

The Friday through Sunday stretch will be warmer again as winds hold from the south to southwest. On ABC12 News we’ll have a look at that weekend warming, and when we might just see a few showers head back our way. - JR