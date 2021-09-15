Judge revokes bond of Detroit-area lawmaker in drunken driving case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - State Rep. Jewell Jones was taken into custody after a judge revoked his bond in a drunken driving case.

Prosecutors accused the Inkster Democrat of violating bond conditions by tampering with an alcohol monitor on his ankle.

The 26-year-old Jones has been in and out of Livingston County court since April, when he was charged with drunken driving and other offenses. The charges were filed after he crashed into a ditch along I-96 in Livingston County.

Jones is facing charges for felony resisting and obstructing police officers and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17, which is more than double the limit in Michigan. A prosecutor says he had to be “tased” and pepper sprayed.

In court Tuesday, Jones took responsibility for testing positive for alcohol on Sept. 3 and tampering with the monitor on Labor Day. Judge Michael Hatty set another hearing for Friday.

Jones was under fire in July, when required state expense reports showed he spent hundreds of dollars from his campaign fund at a strip club in Deaborn. Jones told The Detroit News at the time that he has to meet people “where they’re at some times,” and he added that the club has “great lamb chops.”

