MDOT seeking public input for last piece of major I-475 reconstruction

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation wants public input before finalizing reconstruction plans for the I-475 corridor through Flint and Burton.

MDOT is planning a $300 million project to rebuild the freeway between Bristol and Carpenter roads in two parts beginning in 2023. A meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening allows motorists and the public to learn more and provide feedback to planners for the project.

I-475 is no stranger to construction. The freeway has seen portions redone piece by piece over the last few years and this project will be the final piece to full reconstruction the entire highway.

Project Manager Trevor Block said there is also a proposal to reconfigure part of southbound Dort Highway north of Stewart Avenue.

On Dort Highway right at Stewart Avenue, really there’s roads going every which way and we think maybe this is something we can improve on,” he said. “Our approach is going to be that we are just stepping back and asking, ‘Is this a problem?’ If we start to hear general themes on how things are going, then we will work on alternatives and bring and back and see if that works better.”

Block said MDOT will be focusing on public opinion from now to January and even creating a local advisory committee to help finalize the plan for I-475. More of these public outreach meetings are likely over the next few months.

Wednesday’s meeting runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Flint Farmers Market with formal presentations at 5 and 6 p.m.

