Advertisement

MDOT seeking public input for last piece of major I-475 reconstruction

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation wants public input before finalizing reconstruction plans for the I-475 corridor through Flint and Burton.

MDOT is planning a $300 million project to rebuild the freeway between Bristol and Carpenter roads in two parts beginning in 2023. A meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening allows motorists and the public to learn more and provide feedback to planners for the project.

I-475 is no stranger to construction. The freeway has seen portions redone piece by piece over the last few years and this project will be the final piece to full reconstruction the entire highway.

Project Manager Trevor Block said there is also a proposal to reconfigure part of southbound Dort Highway north of Stewart Avenue.

On Dort Highway right at Stewart Avenue, really there’s roads going every which way and we think maybe this is something we can improve on,” he said. “Our approach is going to be that we are just stepping back and asking, ‘Is this a problem?’ If we start to hear general themes on how things are going, then we will work on alternatives and bring and back and see if that works better.”

Block said MDOT will be focusing on public opinion from now to January and even creating a local advisory committee to help finalize the plan for I-475. More of these public outreach meetings are likely over the next few months.

Wednesday’s meeting runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Flint Farmers Market with formal presentations at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Natasha Cooper
Wellness Wednesday: New nonprofit helps women facing menopause
Frankie Joubran is head coach at Orangetheory Fitness in Grand Blanc.
Wellness Wednesday: Orangetheory Fitness pumps up energy with mentality
I-475
MDOT hosting meeting about big plans for I-475 in Flint and Burton
Jewell Jones
Judge revokes bond of Detroit-area lawmaker in drunken driving case