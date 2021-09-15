Advertisement

Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

700,000 households will receive maximum benefits or at least $95 more on their Bridge Cards
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All Michigan residents who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a program that started in April 2020 to give all households the maximum SNAP benefits will continue. About 350,000 households that qualify for less than the top benefit for their size automatically have received the maximum benefit for 17 months.

In addition, about 350,000 other households already receiving the maximum benefit for their size will receive at least $95 more for the fifth consecutive month. The increase comes from funding in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deposit the extra payment on Bridge Cards from Sept. 18 to 28.

“No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am grateful to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for working hard to keep our communities safe and healthy,” Whitmer said.

More than 1.25 million people from 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program. Maximum benefits range from $234 per month for a single person to $929 per month for a family of five.

“Addressing food insecurity is one of the department’s top priorities and becomes even more important during a pandemic,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Nobody needs to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month.

