Michigan unemployment rate falls to lowest level since COVID-19 hit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s unemployment rate fell in August for the eighth consecutive month, reaching the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic reached the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in August, which is below the national average. She said personal income for Michiganders also was up 19.1% from the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year, as well.

“There is plenty to be optimistic about, but despite eight straight months of declining unemployment, we have more to do to ensure every family, community, and small business can thrive as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our state,” Whitmer said.

She said Michigan’s economy grew 7.6% from January through March of this year, which helped the state budget switch from a projected $3 billion deficit to a surplus of over $3.5 billion. The Whitmer administration and lawmakers still have billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds to spend.

She has proposed spending $2.1 billion on the Michigan Economic Jumpstart plan, $1.4 billion to bolster public and mental health, $250 million on maintenance at Michigan state parks, $150 million on local park improvements and $100 million to build 2,000 affordable housing units.

“I have laid out a range of plans that utilize the massive influx of federal funds we have received to make game-changing investments in the kitchen-table, fundamental issues that matter most to Michiganders,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to working with anyone who wants to put Michiganders first.”

