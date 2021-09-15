Advertisement

Nurses stressed, burned out from pandemic while others find ways to stay motivated

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The latest surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is leaving some nurses burned out and stressed, and even thinking of leaving the profession altogether.

But for one mid-Michigan nurse, even in this incredibly challenging time for many, including herself -- she still finds motivation to do what she loves.

”It’s kind of an unprecedented thing. I’ve never seen something that’s so out of control and take over so much,” said Lisa Ross, a registered nurse of 33 years and an employee of Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.

Lisa Ross is a registered nurse of 33 years. She works at one of the Great Lakes Bay Region Health Centers.

She sees it all every day including patients who are sick, patients wanting the COVID-19 vaccine and patients wanting to get tested.

We are 18 months into this pandemic -- some days are good for Ross -- while others are not so much.

“It’s taken on this political context --and so most people just listen to what they’ve heard hearsay. No one’s really investigating the specifics of it, so we repeat a lot of the same stuff about the vaccine,” Ross said.

A recent national survey by the Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation found that 62% of healthcare workers said stress related to COVID had a negative impact on their mental health, 55% felt burned out and nearly three in 10 weighed leaving the profession.

Of course that’s going to depend on who you ask, but for someone like Ross, her motivation comes from the very people she helps everyday that say two words to her.

Those words? Thank you.

“When someone’s scared to death to get a vaccine, or they’re scared to death because I was going a lot of COVID-19 calls, talking to people who were positive and they say thank you so much -- I was so scared -- you made me feel better,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

MiPass calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a mask...
A group of parents are calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a mask mandate for schools statewide
Face masks in school
Michigan parent group lobbies for mask mandates in all schools
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Davison Football: Genesee County mask mandate for athletes
Clarifying confusion surrounding Genesee County mask mandate, school athletics