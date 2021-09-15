People in Saginaw neighborhood tired of gunfire after city’s latest shooting homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Prayers for peace in Saginaw, after a man dies when gunfire erupts between people in two cars.

This latest shooting happened last night around six on the city’s west side.

There have been no arrests and while police search for people who may have been involved in the city’s 14th homicide of the year, people who live nearby have had enough of the shooting.

“It happens all the time,” says Jerry Pyscher, who lives on Bates Street in Saginaw.

The “it” he is talking about is gunfire.

“It sounds like right outside the window,” he says.

He says a possible suspect in this latest shooting death ran across his lawn on Bates Street after the gunfire ended. The people in two vehicles a block away from Pyscher’s home started shooting at each other.

In one car, a man was killed. A young child was also in the car, but was not hurt. In the other vehicle, which crashed into a tree, one person was injured.

Police are searching for other people involved in the incident. It’s the first shooting homicide in the city since late July, which might lead some to believe the violence that hit Saginaw earlier in the summer, leading to calls for peace from city leaders and prayer vigils, has decreased a bit.

“Not in my eyes, not in this area,” says Pyscher.

He is an Army veteran and says he calls 9-1-1 about once a week to report gunfire in his neighborhood.

“When I called last week, the 9-1-1 operator told me yeah, we have gotten two or three calls already about it, ok,” says Pyscher.

He says police never show up after he makes that call.

“They are short-staffed, what are you going to do,” he says.

Police say they do go to calls for shots fired, but they may not go right to the homes where the calls came from, because some people who make those calls might be scared for their own safety. Pyscher is not scared, he’s just growing tired of the gunfire.

“Doing interviews with you here, people get scared, oh no,, I don’t want to do an interview, nothing is going to change unless people do something,” says Pyscher.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed.

They are asking anyone with information to call Saginaw Police, Michigan State Police or Crimestoppers.

