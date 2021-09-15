Advertisement

Plenty of sun today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a cold front with a high pressure system moving in, skies will clear for the afternoon with a lighter NW breeze. Skies are clear overnight and for tomorrow before we start to see more clouds and rain chances to end the week.

Today’s highs will be seasonable – in the low 70s – with sunshine for the afternoon and evening. We’ll have a NW wind at 5-10mph throughout the day before winds turn light overnight.

Skies are clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. This leads to a sun-filled Thursday with highs in the mid 70s!

Our next rain chance arrives later Friday.

