Popular fall color chairlift rides closed at Porcupine Mountains park

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A popular view of beautiful fall colors in the Upper Peninsula may not be available this year.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources closed the chairlifts at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park through mid-October or later while contractors complete upgrades to meet modern design and engineering standards.

More visitors will be allowed to ride up and down simultaneously when the upgrades are complete, tested and certified. But the DNR says that likely won’t happen until the peak of fall colors in the central Upper Peninsula has past this year.

The chairlifts offer a spectacular view of fall colors in the forest set against the deep blue hues of Lake Superior.

Other popular fall color vistas in the Porcupine Mountains remain open, including Lake of the Clouds overlook, the Summit Peak tower and waterfalls along the Presque Isle River on the west side of the park.

