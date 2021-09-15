Advertisement

Saginaw Chippewa tribal police issue missing and endangered advisory

57-year-old Mary Walker was last seen nearly two weeks ago near Mount Pleasant
Mary Walker
Mary Walker(source: Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 57-year-old woman who was missing nearly two weeks ago.

Mary Margaret Walker, who also goes by the name Kateri Walker, was last seen at the Andahwod Continuing Care Community and Elder Services Building on Leaton Road just east of Mount Pleasant on Sept. 3.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department reported that she was found safe early Wednesday.

