Saginaw Chippewa tribal police issue missing and endangered advisory

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 57-year-old woman who was missing nearly two weeks ago.

Mary Margaret Walker, who also goes by the name Kateri Walker, was last seen at the Andahwod Continuing Care Community and Elder Services Building on Leaton Road just east of Mount Pleasant on Sept. 3.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department reported that she was found safe early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.