Simone Biles and gymnasts blast FBI over failure of action on Nassar abuse allegations

WASHTINGTON DC. (WJRT) -”It truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of it’s way to help protect USAG and USOPC,” said Olympic 4-time gold medalist, Simone Biles.

Biles, speaking out about the negligence by the FBI in stopping a sexual predator from preying on her and hundreds of other girls for decades.

“To be clear I blame Larry Nassar, but I also blame an entire system that enabled perpetrated his abuse,” Biles said.

Biles, along with other survivors of former USA Gymnastics and MSU team doctor Larry Nassar testified before a senate committee Wednesday about the FBI’s handling of the Nassar case.

“After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015, not only did the FBI, not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented , it my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said,” said Olympic gold medalist, McKayla Maroney

Allegations of abuse by Nassar were brought to the agency in 2015, but a justice department report released in July brought to light the failure to take action until years later.

“The actions and inaction of the FBI employees detailed in this report are totally unacceptable. These individuals betrayed the core duty that they have of protecting people. They failed to protect the young women and girls from abuse,” said FBI Director, Christopher Wray.

One of those agents accused in the report of inaction was recently fired by the FBI.

But, survivors and lawmakers say it’s not enough. With senators on Wednesday questioning why the justice department hasn’t prosecuted the FBI officials involved.

“The scars of this horrific abuse continue live with all of us. As the lone competitor in the recent Tokyo games who is a survivor of this horror. I can assure you that the impact of this man’s abuse are not ever over or forgotten,” Biles said.

