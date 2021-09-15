Advertisement

State invests more than $400,000 in electrification, mobility companies

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Paving the way for electrification and mobility in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that the state is investing more than $400,000 into five companies for their efforts to lift mobility barriers and help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the state.

”I’m really excited about this one. It’s not our largest project, but really being able to make this big of an impact in a community that really needs more mobility options means a lot to us,” said KUHMUTE CEO Peter Deppe.

KUHMUTE is an electric mobility manufacturer in Flint, and one of the recipients of the funding. The $90,000 in state grant money will certainly help steer him in a good direction.

“That’s being put toward installation of 14 of our charging hubs throughout downtown Flint, several university campuses and really bring it all together to create that charging network,” he said.

The charging hubs will essentially serve as universal charging stations for mobility devices like e-scooters, e-bikes, wheelchairs, or skateboards.

“Really anything smaller than a car -- as long as it has our adapter -- you can go up and plug it in and it will be locked to the hub, it’ll be charging,” he said.

Deppe’s goal here isn’t to push people toward one form of transportation over another, if anything, it’s to make things easier because different people use different ways of getting around.

So in a way -- Deppe and KUHMUTE are adapting to the times and filling the gaps of mainstream transportation.

Governor Whitmer applauded KUHMUTE and other company’s efforts to make the state more mobility friendly.

“These grants secure a foundation for startups and for businesses across Michigan that builds on our reputation of testing and a global leader of mobility solutions,” said Whitmer.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Nurses stressed, burned out from pandemic while others find ways to stay motivated
Nurses stressed, burned out from pandemic while others find ways to stay motivated
Nurses stressed, burned out from pandemic while others find ways to stay motivated
COVID-19 cases leave nurses stressed
Northwood University COVID-19 outbreak makes statewide list ahead of Auto Show opener
COVID-19 at Northwood University
City of Burton partnering with Medstar Ambulance for guaranteed emergency service
Genesee County 911 board votes on plan for 911 ambulance services
Genesee County 911 board votes on plan for 911 ambulance services
Genesee County ambulance plan