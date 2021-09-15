State invests more than $400,000 in electrification, mobility companies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Paving the way for electrification and mobility in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that the state is investing more than $400,000 into five companies for their efforts to lift mobility barriers and help accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the state.

”I’m really excited about this one. It’s not our largest project, but really being able to make this big of an impact in a community that really needs more mobility options means a lot to us,” said KUHMUTE CEO Peter Deppe.

KUHMUTE is an electric mobility manufacturer in Flint, and one of the recipients of the funding. The $90,000 in state grant money will certainly help steer him in a good direction.

“That’s being put toward installation of 14 of our charging hubs throughout downtown Flint, several university campuses and really bring it all together to create that charging network,” he said.

The charging hubs will essentially serve as universal charging stations for mobility devices like e-scooters, e-bikes, wheelchairs, or skateboards.

“Really anything smaller than a car -- as long as it has our adapter -- you can go up and plug it in and it will be locked to the hub, it’ll be charging,” he said.

Deppe’s goal here isn’t to push people toward one form of transportation over another, if anything, it’s to make things easier because different people use different ways of getting around.

So in a way -- Deppe and KUHMUTE are adapting to the times and filling the gaps of mainstream transportation.

Governor Whitmer applauded KUHMUTE and other company’s efforts to make the state more mobility friendly.

“These grants secure a foundation for startups and for businesses across Michigan that builds on our reputation of testing and a global leader of mobility solutions,” said Whitmer.

