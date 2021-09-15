Advertisement

Wellness Wednesday: Orangetheory Fitness pumps up energy with mentality

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Orangetheory Fitness is all about pumping up energy by using the color orange.

Apparently it’s all about mentality. Head coach Francesca Joubran discusses what sets her gym apart and how members succeed on their fitness goals.

Orangetheory Fitness is located at 12821 S. Saginaw St. in Grand Blanc. Call 810-344-4143.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Natasha Cooper
Wellness Wednesday: New nonprofit helps women facing menopause
The Genesee County Career Expo is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Dort Financial Center in...
Flint & Genesee Group hosting job fair with dozens of employers
Nicole Lapin is a money expert and veteran Financial Network anchor.
Dollars & Sense: Saving for college should start early
Philip Francis is a cyber security trainer for the University of Michigan-Flint.
Tech Tuesday: Expert offers cyber security tips