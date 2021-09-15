Advertisement

Whitmer coming to Flint for first Michigan Mobility grant awards

Money is available to deploy new technology for the future of transportation
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Flint on Wednesday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Flint on Wednesday to award the first grants from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform.

The fund exists to provide money for mobility and electrification companies that want to deploy new technology for next generation vehicles. Whitmer has set a goal of continuing Michigan’s leadership in development and manufacturing of sustainable transportation.

Whitmer will appear at 10:15 a.m. with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Kettering University President Robert McMahan, KUHMUTE Co-founder and CEO Peter Deppe and a member of her administration focusing on the future of transportation.

The event is closed to the public and a location for the announcement was not provided Wednesday morning.

