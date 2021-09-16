AOTW - Ashlyn Martin

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Valley Lutheran girls volleyball team was just two wins away from its first state title in program history a year ago.

But a day before the Chargers were supposed to hit the court in the state semifinals a positive COVID-19 test ended their season.

Senior Ashlyn Martin pulled the team together then and now refocused this group of Chargers.

“I think we want it more because of what happened to us last year and I know we have so much talent and we know we have what it takes to get to that championship goal,” said Martin.

