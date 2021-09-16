Bangor Township uses pandemic money to install a high-tech learning and safety system in all its schools

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan school district is using millions of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funding to improve learning and safety - inside and outside the classroom.

Bangor Township just recently installed an advanced learning and security system.

The goal is to help kids with their studies wherever they are - and to add an extra level of protection at school.

Superintendent Matt Schmidt tells ABC 12 news that all five schools in Bangor Township are now equipped with a state-of-the-art system called “SAFE”.... thanks to pandemic relief funds.

“Our district received about $6 million dollars in ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) money. This whole project cost between five hundred and six hundred thousand.”

There are three parts to the system, an audio, video, and safety.

Speakers hidden in the ceiling enhance audio to help students hear their teachers more clearly in class.

One John Glenn High School teacher says she no longer has to use her “teacher voice.”

“I’m training myself to use my regular voice and it’s been really nice, because I lose my voice every once in a while, because I have to talk so loud,” said Kristin Aimar, a social studies teacher.

Each day’s lesson is recorded so if a student has to quarantine, or even if they’re just sick that day - they can watch the lesson at home.

“If I have to miss for like student council, for leadership training or whatever, I know that I can still learn what I need to, to succeed in the classroom,” commented Molly Dwan, a John Glenn H.S. Senior.

In case of a medical or safety emergency - any staff member can trigger a video alert system which will show which classroom needs assistance.

It also notifies by text message so school officials and law enforcement or emergency services can respond - as well as immediately lock the school down if needed.

One bonus students have figured out is that if they are struggling with a particular topic, they can watch that day or week’s videos over and over again.

It’s also becoming a good tool to use before an important exam.

