Data: COVID-19 breakthrough cases affect fewer than 1% of fully vaccinated Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fewer than 25,000 of the 5.1 million people in Michigan who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 have experienced breakthrough cases, according to data from the University of Michigan.

About 5.4% of total COVID-19 illnesses in Michigan since Jan. 1 involve fully vaccinated people. Just over 0.05% of people who are fully vaccinated across the state have tested positive for the illness more than two weeks after their final dose of vaccine this year.

Breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among fully vaccinated Michiganders are even more rare.

The University of Michigan data show that only 1,043 of the 13,252 people hospitalized with a COVID-19 illness since Jan. 1 were fully vaccinated. That represents only 7.9% of hospitalizations and involve just 0.022% of people who were fully vaccinated across the state.

Only 330 of the 5,314 people who died of COVID-19 this year were fully vaccinated, according to University of Michigan data. That represents only 6.2% of deaths and 0.007% of people in Michigan who were fully vaccinated.

University of Michigan researchers say breakthrough COVID-19 cases are expected, because the effective rate of the three vaccines being dispensed in the U.S. are less than 100% effective. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are over 90% effective while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is over 65% effective.

New COVID-19 variants that emerge may affect how will vaccines are able to prevent illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

