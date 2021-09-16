Flint men accused of stealing catalytic converters early Thursday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Flint men were arrested early Thursday after police found stolen catalytic converters in their car.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Adventure Lane in Oxford Township just after 2 a.m. to investigate a reported theft from an automobile. They found a red Mitsubishi with two men inside near the scene.

Investigators say the men were sweating and covered with fresh dirt on their clothing. Police found catalytic converters in the Mitsubishi’s trunk, which they believe were freshly cut.

The sheriff’s office arrested men ages 23 and 30 from Flint, who were not identified because they had not been arraigned on any charges. The men remained in custody at the Oakland County Jail on Thursday while the sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit continued investigating the incident.

Catalytic converters have been a popular target among thieves because they are relatively easy to cut from underneath vehicles and they contain a variety of precious metals, which fetch high scrap values.

