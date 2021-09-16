Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hosting annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is hosting its signature fundraiser on Thursday.

Empty Bowls addresses hunger in the community and brings awareness during September, which National Hunger Action Month.

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan President and CEO Kara Ross and Guy Ardamec, fire master with the Flint Institute of Arts, discussed what everyone can expect during the signature event.

The food bank is serving soups from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at 1939 Howard Ave. in Flint just south of Lapeer Road. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or by clicking here.

