Genesee County task force for elder abuse shares red flags for spotting possible abuse

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/15/2021) - In communities across the country, vulnerable older adults are being abused and exploited.

As part of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, the Elder Abuse Task Force has a ‘GRACE’ team that supports victims of elder abuse in the county.

“My grandparents are all gone now, and you start to see some of these cases and how these victims have been treated by loved ones and family members. It really tugs on your heart strings,” Sergeant Jillian Macey said. Macey is the sergeant over the ‘GRACE’ team.

Sheriff Chris Swanson mentioned two of those cases on Wednesday afternoon. One is 54-year-old Maria Leemhuls, who’s accused of taking about $50,000 of her mother’s money for her own spending.

Another is 50-year-old, Michael Laquex from Genesee Township, who allegedly abused his 72-year-old mother to a point where she went to the hospital with a several bruises, a pelvic fracture, and a femur fracture and died from her injuries.

How would anyone know?

Sheriff Swanson says one red flag could be right outside the house.

“When you see like outside doors or anything like that, you see things like trash and buildup and things like this. When you see things like this, this is a sign that is probably as bad or worse on the inside,” Swanson said during a press conference.

We wanted to know about red flags inside the home, so ABC12 reached out to Yaushica Aubert, the President and CEO of the Valley Area Agency on Aging, asking how might a victim might act around their perpetrator.

“They don’t want to speak in front of a particular person or all of a sudden a particular person is speaking for the senior, and the senior is afraid to speak up around a particular person,” Aubert said.

Aubert also says to look out for signs that are similar to domestic abuse like when a victim suddenly stops going to activities that usually enjoy or stop hanging around people they normally see frequently.

If you notice something that doesn’t seem right, you can call the Elder Abuse Hotline at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office anonymously.

“We’ll do our welfare check or we’ll follow up with an investigation, whichever we need to do to ensure that that elder adult is safe and getting the help they need,” Macey said.

You can call the 24/7 hotline anonymously by dialing: 810-257-3422. You can also call Adult Protective Services through the MDHHS: 855-444-3911.

