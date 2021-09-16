Gorgeous weather today, warm weekend ahead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the east will keep us under sunny skies today with a lighter SE breeze. As our next system moves in, we get set up under a warm front tomorrow, bringing in some heat, before a cold front follows later Friday.

Today’s highs will reach the mid 70s with beautiful sunshine all day long! Winds will be out of the SE to the S at 5-10mph, staying that way overnight.

Tonight skies are clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. This leads to a mostly sunny Friday with temps into the low 80s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 5-10mph.

As the cold front moves in, clouds and scattered showers will develop north of the bay Friday evening. The chance of rain moves SE overnight and into early Saturday morning before everyone gets to dry out for Saturday afternoon.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with Sunday featuring low 80s.

