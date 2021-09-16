Advertisement

Gorgeous weather today, warm weekend ahead

70s!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the east will keep us under sunny skies today with a lighter SE breeze. As our next system moves in, we get set up under a warm front tomorrow, bringing in some heat, before a cold front follows later Friday.

Today’s highs will reach the mid 70s with beautiful sunshine all day long! Winds will be out of the SE to the S at 5-10mph, staying that way overnight.

Tonight skies are clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. This leads to a mostly sunny Friday with temps into the low 80s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 5-10mph.

As the cold front moves in, clouds and scattered showers will develop north of the bay Friday evening. The chance of rain moves SE overnight and into early Saturday morning before everyone gets to dry out for Saturday afternoon.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with Sunday featuring low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Gorgeous Day
Gorgeous Day
Fall colors
Online tool predicts the peak of fall colors in Michigan
WJRT September 16th, 2021 Morning Weather
Fantastic weather today!
WJRT September 16th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 16th, 2021 Morning Weather