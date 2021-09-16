JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Some comfortable air made a move into Mid-Michigan Wednesday. Lingering clouds early in the day gave way to brighter skies through the afternoon. High temperatures stayed in the 70s – pretty close to “normal” levels. Overnight, lots of starlight and light & variable wind conditions will allow temperatures to settle into the 40s in the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Low 50s are expected under the city lights, while readings could be a bit warmer along the Lake Huron shoreline.

Thursday is shaping up to be a dandy of a day weather-wise. Bright sunshine will combine with a light south-southeasterly breeze to help temperatures recover nicely. In fact, highs will move into the upper 70s, which is a little bit above the average. Highs Friday will move back into the 80s for most of the area. Bright sunshine is expected early, but clouds will move in from the northwest as the day wears on. Some showers may move into the northern parts of the area as the day comes to a close.

Spotty showers will be possible for Friday night and early Saturday morning. While skies will brighten up Saturday afternoon, it looks like it is going to be one of those days during which we will have a wide range of temperatures. Low to mid 70s are expected for the northern parts of the area, while the southern parts may see readings sneak into the lower 80s. We will all be back into the 80s on Sunday as brighter skies and a south-southwesterly combine to quickly warm us back up.

- JR