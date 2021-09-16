Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some comfortable air made a move into Mid-Michigan Wednesday.  Lingering clouds early in the day gave way to brighter skies through the afternoon.  High temperatures stayed in the 70s – pretty close to “normal” levels.  Overnight, lots of starlight and light & variable wind conditions will allow temperatures to settle into the 40s in the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.  Low 50s are expected under the city lights, while readings could be a bit warmer along the Lake Huron shoreline.

Thursday is shaping up to be a dandy of a day weather-wise.  Bright sunshine will combine with a light south-southeasterly breeze to help temperatures recover nicely.  In fact, highs will move into the upper 70s, which is a little bit above the average.  Highs Friday will move back into the 80s for most of the area.  Bright sunshine is expected early, but clouds will move in from the northwest as the day wears on.  Some showers may move into the northern parts of the area as the day comes to a close.

Spotty showers will be possible for Friday night and early Saturday morning.  While skies will brighten up Saturday afternoon, it looks like it is going to be one of those days during which we will have a wide range of temperatures.  Low to mid 70s are expected for the northern parts of the area, while the southern parts may see readings sneak into the lower 80s.  We will all be back into the 80s on Sunday as brighter skies and a south-southwesterly combine to quickly warm us back up.

On ABC12 News we will let you know how long that summertime air will hang around into next week. - JR

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Thursday is Looking Terrific...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Chilly in Some Spots Overnight...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Chilly in Some Spots Overnight...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Small rain chance
Small rain chance today, great weather on the way