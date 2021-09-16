Lawmakers, Whitmer announce deal to finalize state budget
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration have announced a deal to finalize the next state budget.
They had waited to work out spending plans for state departments and funding for universities, community colleges and local governments after enacting a pre-K through 12th grade education budget in the summer.
The Republican-led Legislature is expected to vote next week, about a week before the Sept. 30 deadline. Details of the agreement were not immediately released Wednesday.
The pending legislation will cover all non-school spending, including social services, public health, roads and environmental protection from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
The $17.1 billion K-12 education budget signed in mid-July provides schools with a 10% increase in overall funding.
Districts and charter schools will receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil from $4 billion of federal funding included in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.
The plan would eliminate a funding gap among school districts -- a milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education with Proposal A. School funding currently differs for affluent and rural districts.
The budget includes an additional $723 million to remove the state funding gap between affluent and low-income districts. The budget also includes an additional $168 million to expand the Great Start Readiness Program, which long has been a goal for Whitmer.
Other highlights of the Michigan school budget include:
- $240 million over three years for districts with higher need to hire more counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers.
- $135 million over three years to incentivize schools to adopt year-round academic calendars by paying for HVAC improvements and air conditioning.
- $74.2 million in additional special education funding.
- $17 million for additional school-based mental health services for students.
- $11.5 million for schools to conduct baseline tests for students to determine their levels of learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $2.4 million to support Flint students affected by the Flint water crisis.
