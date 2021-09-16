Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks $1 million after Mount Pleasant educator cut girl’s hair

Jurnee Hoffmeyer’s father alleges constitutional rights violations in the March incident at Ganiard Elementary
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - The father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents’ permission has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, a librarian and a teacher’s assistant.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools. It alleges that the biracial girl’s constitutional rights were violated, racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is Black and white, said in March that a classmate used scissors to cut one side of his daughter’s hair. He said two days later a teacher at Ganiard Elementary School cut Jurnee’s hair to even it out.

Hoffmeyer says the classmate and the teacher are white. Jurnee’s mother is white. The incident drew national outrage.

Mount Pleasant Public Schools disciplined three employees for Jurnee’s haircut after an investigation last spring.

A library employee, who also works as a hairdresser and cut Jurnee’s hair at school, received a last chance agreement from the district. That means any future violations of school policy will result in her immediate termination, according to a statement from the school board released on Friday.

Two other staff members received written reprimands because they were aware of the haircut ahead of time and did not alert parents or administrators. The letters will be placed in their personnel files.

The school board said there was no evidence of a racial bias involved in the incident and everyone involved had good intentions for cutting Jurnee’s hair. But the school staff’s decisions to give her a haircut without her parents’ knowledge “show a major lack of judgment.”

Administrators are clarifying policies for Mount Pleasant schools to prevent any similar incidents from happening. The school board says professional development will be key to school officials learning from the incident.

