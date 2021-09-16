Local groups partner to host the Genesee County Career Expo

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the nationwide worker shortage continues, many mid-Michigan employers are hoping to hire new employees to fill vacancies.

The Flint & Genesee Group is working with community partners to host the Genesee County Career Expo on Thursday.

There are 86 local employers who are there looking to fill positions. The jobs opportunities span a wide variety of industries, including health care, manufacturing and education.

With thousands of people seeking employment, and so many job opportunities out there, organizers hope that this expo can help bridge the gap.

“Every single day on your way to work, on your way to taking the kids to school-- every business you pass is hiring. So what were trying to do is bring our job seekers and employers together in one place. With the end of the extended benefits earlier this month the timing is perfect to get people back into the work force,” said Brianna Mosier, Director of Organizational Development, Flint & Genesee Group

The Genesee County Career Expo was on Thursday at the Dort Financial Center.

Also, the Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair with opening for multiple positions. There will be full time and seasonal time positions available as they gear up for the winter maintenance season.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that they are hiring for multiple location across the state.

The Virtual Career Fair is happening online on until 7 p.m. on Thursday. The community can text MDOT to 25000 to register.

