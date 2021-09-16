Michigan reports an increased daily average of COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has increased to 3,302 since Monday’s report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,604 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday to Wednesday for a total of 983,109. The daily average of 3,302 newly confirmed cases is over 1,000 more cases than Monday’s total.

State health officials reported 62 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Monday to Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,597.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by nearly 13,000 from Monday to a total of 38,682 tests completed Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests remained similar from Monday, settling in at 8.93% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Monday, 1,509 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 19 more than Monday. Of those, 1,426 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 184 of them were on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are seven more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven less on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 12.972 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6.937 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.388 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.752 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.39 million people statewide. A total of 56.7% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 66.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 36,381 cases and 945 deaths, which is an increase of 171 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 22,099 cases and 626 deaths, which is an increase of 189 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 1,228 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Bay, 11,412 cases and 351 deaths, which is an increase of 110 cases.

Clare, 2,334 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Gladwin, 2,164 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Gratiot, 3,559 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases.

Huron, 3,303 cases and 80 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Iosco, 2,083 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and three deaths.

Isabella, 6,080 cases and 98 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases.

Lapeer, 8,503 cases and 217 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 7,747 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,694 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Oscoda, 636 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 1,759 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 3,889 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 6,353 cases and 113 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,281 cases and 168 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

