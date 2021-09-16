Mid-Michigan nurse shares why she got a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine

MID-MICHIGAN. (WJRT) -

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, more people are asking for religious exemptions from the shot.

This comes as the nation continues to deal with a surge of the delta variant.

A Mid-Michigan nurse practitioner who continues to work in a hospital with a religious exemption asked to share her story anonymously, but felt it was important to share her journey on receiving the exemption.

“I wrote my religious conviction based on my belief in my truly held belief that I have an innate immunity that God has given me.”

The nurse says when she found out about the vaccine mandate she took some time to understand what that meant for her and what she had to do as she has a religious belief against taking the vaccine.

Which resulted in getting a religious exemption.

A religious exemption is used to get exempted from various required vaccines and recently is being used for the COVID-19 shot.

“One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about a religious exemption is they believe that they have to have a specific religious affiliation, and that’s not the law,” she said.

“It’s about what do you believe in, what is in your own heart.”

She says before her exemption was approved she had to do a lot of research to understand her rights and that included hiring an attorney.

Flint Area Lawyer Dean Yeotis says he’s starting to get calls from people concerned about the vaccine mandate asking for advice when it comes to the religious exemption.

“There’s a lot of gray area on the religious end, it’s still very difficult to make a strong case for the exemption unless you’ve been involved with a consistently held belief,” said Yeotis.

“You have to show that this isn’t just some type of response to this recent controversy, and that you’ve been consistent over time.”

Yeotis says the employer is allowed to question an employee’s belief and how long they’ve had it if they submit a religious exemption.

“The employer can always fall back on the idea that this would be an undue hardship to me as an employer, and communicate that, Even if there is a sincerely held belief that we do not have to comply with it.”

Both Yeotis and the Mid-Michigan nurse say that each individual person’s case is different and highly recommend getting professional advice before making any decisions.

