Online tool predicts the peak of fall colors in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The temperatures may not scream fall lately, but it may be time to start planning a fall leaves sightseeing trip soon.

This website produces an annual fall foliage prediction map for the continental United States.

In Mid-Michigan, expect peak time to happen around Oct. 4 to 18. Peak fall colors are expected to begin around the Upper Peninsula on Sept. 27.

