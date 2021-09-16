Advertisement

Online tool predicts the peak of fall colors in Michigan

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The temperatures may not scream fall lately, but it may be time to start planning a fall leaves sightseeing trip soon.

This website produces an annual fall foliage prediction map for the continental United States.

In Mid-Michigan, expect peak time to happen around Oct. 4 to 18. Peak fall colors are expected to begin around the Upper Peninsula on Sept. 27.

