Police say shoplifters swiping higher priced goods, more items in recent months

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Shoplifting is a crime that is seeing a new trend as higher-priced items and more of them are being taken out of stores.

Some mid-Michigan police agencies are seeing an uptick in these types of crimes, as people are trying to walk out with tv’s, power tools, even generators.

“On average, it can be from anywhere from $500 dollars up to a $1,000 or more in any one instance,” says Midland Police Detective Sergeant Ryan Dunslager.

The Midland Police Department is investigating several retail frauds, including a number of them big ticket items They are looking for the public’s help in identifying one man who walked out of a store without paying. Shoplifters are stepping up their game.

“A lot of people think that retail fraud might be something you can grab and stuff into your pocket, that is not the case in what we are seeing, these are, could be a shopping cart and something of the such full of items and pushed out,” says Dunslager.

Two people from Clio were arrested this week at a Bay County Meijer, trying to leave the store with about $3700 worth of items without paying, including a number of video games and calculators.

They both were charged with 1st degree retail fraud, a felony, which can lead to a five-year prison sentence.

In Midland, Dunslager says the big box hardware stores are getting hit hard, with higher-end items being wheeled out of stores.

“We are seeing more and more thefts, construction equipment, hand tools, power tools things like that, more high dollar items,” he says.

Saginaw Township Police seeing the same thing, with one person trying to leave a store with a generator.

Dunslager says in some of the cases, people may want the construction equipment, but in some of the city’s most recent cases, people have other reasons to steal.

“The items that are stolen, and then either resold or traded somewhere, whether it be for drugs or money,” says Dunslager.

If you have any information on the identity of the man seen in this picture, you are asked to call the Midland PD Detective Bureau at 989-839-4739. You can remain anonymous. (WJRT)

