Saginaw Valley State announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

By Jason Lewis
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday afternoon.

2020 inductees:

- Matt LaFleur (football)

- Bill O’Neill (bowling)

- Ken Plude (men’s track & field)

- Nicole Tomlinson (women’s track & field)

- Jerry Kill (football coach from 1994-1999)

- 1984-85 Men’s Basketball Team

- Lyle Davis (contributor)

The SVSU Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Friday, October 1st, at 6 p.m. The 2020 class will also be honored on Saturday, October 2nd, during halftime of the Cardinals football game against Grand Valley State.

