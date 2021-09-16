Saginaw Valley State announces 2020 Hall of Fame class
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday afternoon.
2020 inductees:
- Matt LaFleur (football)
- Bill O’Neill (bowling)
- Ken Plude (men’s track & field)
- Nicole Tomlinson (women’s track & field)
- Jerry Kill (football coach from 1994-1999)
- 1984-85 Men’s Basketball Team
- Lyle Davis (contributor)
The SVSU Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Friday, October 1st, at 6 p.m. The 2020 class will also be honored on Saturday, October 2nd, during halftime of the Cardinals football game against Grand Valley State.
