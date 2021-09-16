Advertisement

TikTok challenge damaging Grand Blanc high school bathrooms

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Mid-Michigan school district is taking action after a new TikTok challenge calls for students to damage school property.

The challenge involves students posting videos damaging school bathrooms.

Grand Blanc High School Principal Mike Fray says it’s been happening at their school.

He says over the past week they have had soap dispensers removed from the bathroom walls, numerous toilets intentionally clogged and various other acts of malicious destruction.

Fray says students involved with damaging school property may face consequences.

“We are 100% committed to as much criminal prosecution as he can make stick… Malicious destruction of property is absolutely a crime.”

Fray says the school is taking action following the new national TikTok Trend where students are damaging school property.

Principal Fray also sent a message out to parents sharing his frustrations.

“It kind of feels like a game of Whack a Mole some days because you know we’re trying to, we’re trying to be at the bathrooms, as much as possible, you know, throughout our campus we have two buildings. We have, you know quite a few different bathroom locations, you know, and we’ve been trying to be intentional about having people in those areas as much as possible.”

The letter sent out to parents also stated:

“Any student caught participating in this behavior will be suspended from school and charged criminally with malicious destruction of property.”

They are also asking any students with knowledge of who is responsible for this behavior to come forward in hopes to put an end to the childish behavior.

