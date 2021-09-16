Whitmer vetoes bill to ease process for homeschooled teens to get a job

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Homeschooled teens who want a job still need to get permission from a school they likely don’t attend.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4063 this week, which would have allowed parents or guardians of homeschooled teens to sign work permits required for them to get a job. The permits are required for any minors before they can be hired to work outside the home.

Only public or private schools can issue work permits under Michigan’s Youth Employment Standards Act, so a homeschooled student needs to get a permit from a local school administrator before they can get a job.

“Home-educating parents know their children’s academic situations quite well and are totally qualified to issue work permits for them,” said Republican State Rep. John Reilly of Oakland Township, who sponsored the bill. “Unfortunately, Gov. Whitmer refused to cut red tape for home-educated students seeking job experience.”

The bill passed the Michigan House by a vote of 98-10 and the Senate by a vote of 27-9. Whitmer has not commented on why she vetoed the bill.

“My simple, common-sense plan to help home educators earned broad, bipartisan support in the Legislature, but the governor’s veto leaves unnecessary hurdles in the way of Michigan families,” Reilly said.

