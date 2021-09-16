Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bill to ease process for homeschooled teens to get a job

Teens must continue getting a work permit from a school they don’t attend
Now hiring sign
Now hiring sign(WWNY)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Homeschooled teens who want a job still need to get permission from a school they likely don’t attend.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4063 this week, which would have allowed parents or guardians of homeschooled teens to sign work permits required for them to get a job. The permits are required for any minors before they can be hired to work outside the home.

Only public or private schools can issue work permits under Michigan’s Youth Employment Standards Act, so a homeschooled student needs to get a permit from a local school administrator before they can get a job.

“Home-educating parents know their children’s academic situations quite well and are totally qualified to issue work permits for them,” said Republican State Rep. John Reilly of Oakland Township, who sponsored the bill. “Unfortunately, Gov. Whitmer refused to cut red tape for home-educated students seeking job experience.”

The bill passed the Michigan House by a vote of 98-10 and the Senate by a vote of 27-9. Whitmer has not commented on why she vetoed the bill.

“My simple, common-sense plan to help home educators earned broad, bipartisan support in the Legislature, but the governor’s veto leaves unnecessary hurdles in the way of Michigan families,” Reilly said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Children playing with toys.
Pilot program cuts down child care bills for some Michigan families
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Lawsuit seeks $1 million after Mount Pleasant educator cut girl’s hair
Flint men accused of stealing catalytic converters early Thursday
Jewell Jones
Sheriff: Michigan lawmaker in jail had hidden handcuff key