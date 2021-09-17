Advertisement

Annual Oktoberfest happening this weekend in Frankenmuth

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday is day two of the 31st annual Frankenmuth Oktoberfest.

Bands are performing all day long and taps are running with beer imported directly from Germany. There also is food available like German stables spaetzle and weisswurst sausage.

The fun is taking place at Heritage Park in Frankenmuth. Oktoberfest is open from noon to midnight and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

