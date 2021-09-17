Ascension planning $175 million worth of hospital projects in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Three Ascension hospitals in Mid-Michigan will receive a total of $175 million worth of improvements soon.

The hospital system announced an additional $125 million investment into Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw, Ascension Standish Hospital and Ascension St. Joseph in Tawas City. St. Mary’s already is receiving $50 million worth of upgrades, including an $18 million emergency care center expansion.

The $50 million project under way at St. Mary’s since 2018 also includes advanced imaging technology and various patient care enhancements. Work is scheduled to wrap up on that project around November.

Ascension is planning the following projects as part of the new $125 million plan:

Renovating and expanding intensive care units, rooms and private patient rooms at St. Mary’s.

Upgrading cardiac catherization and electrophysiology facilities at St. Mary’s.

Adding a new emergency department waiting area in Standish.

Building a new medical office building for primary care physicians, specialists, laboratory space and rehabilitation in Standish.

Moving and expanding the obstetrics and birthing center at St. Joseph.

Adding linear accelerators for radiation oncology at the St. Mary’s Seton Cancer Institute in Marlette and West Branch.

“We are thrilled these enhancements will be coming to fruition and our care teams can continue to be proud of the incredible work and service they provide to the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Ascension Michigan Chief Operating Officer Joe Hurshe.

Details and timelines for the projects will be announced as construction gets closer.

“This is all about our patients, they are at the center of everything we do,” said Dr. Stephanie Duggan, the regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan Northern Ministries. “It’s a testament to our front line caregivers and medical providers who continue to fulfill our mission of caring for all. We will be here for generations to come.”

