Bay County man faces decades in prison for 2019 bomb threats and from bank robbery

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man faces 47 to 70 years in prison for a crime spree two years ago.

Police say 33-year-old Michael Mier called in dozens of bomb threats to to schools, hospitals, banks and businesses in six Michigan counties to distract law enforcement while he robbed the Mercantile Bank branch in Ogemaw County’s Rose City on Sept. 6, 2019.

The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office arrested Meir hours later after a vehicle pursuit on M-61 and foot chase through a cornfield.

An Ogemaw County jury found Mier guilty of bank robbery, two counts of armed robbery and eight counts of making a false threat of terrorism. A judge sentenced him to spend 47.5 to 70 years in prison.

Representatives from many of the schools, hospitals and businesses targeted by bomb threats that day testified at sentencing about the psychological and emotional trauma they experienced.

“The victims did an excellent job of informing the court of the impact of (Mier’s) crimes in their own personal lives and the upheaval and turmoil suffered by the collective communities,” said Ogemaw County Prosecutor LaDonna Schultz.

Investigators say Mier called in dozens of bomb threats around Arenac, Crawford, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda and Roscommon counties early on Sept. 6, 2019. Several school districts in those counties went into secure mode as a precaution while K-9 teams searched for any suspicious devices.

While police were investigating the threats, Mier robbed the Mercantile Bank in Rose City around 9:30 a.m. that morning. The Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office says he stole about $5,000 from two tellers at the bank.

Arenac County sheriff deputies located Mier’s pickup truck near Sterling about two hours after the robbery and initiated a traffic stop, but he fled. Police chased the truck down M-61 until an officer caused it to spin out and stop.

However, the suspect was able to escape from police and run into a cornfield near the intersection of M-61 and Lincoln Road. Police established a perimeter around the cornfield while the Standish Area Fire Authority launched a drone to search from overhead.

Michigan State Police confirmed the suspect was arrested around noon when he attempted to run across a road.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Meir has robbed a bank before. He was convicted of bank robbery and unarmed robbery after an April 2006 incident in Saginaw County.

Meir was released from prison in February 2012 after serving four years behind bars. He was convicted of second-degree home invasion in Arenac County after an incident that took place September 2013.

Meir spent five and half more years in prison before he was released in May, less than four months before the alleged Ogemaw County bank robbery.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.