Construction woes on Court Street in Flint hindering wheelchair bound residents ability to use sidewalk ramps

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Residents in a Flint neighborhood are getting frustrated by what has been a summer of construction delays and rough roads.

These delays are not only slowing vehicle traffic but also pedestrians who use wheelchairs for transportation.

Sue Bailey likes to walk her four-legged friends around the picturesque College Cultural area of Flint.

She said that she’s troubled by all the construction problems over the past year and a half on Court Street. Problems affecting those who use a different set of wheels to get to where they’re going.

“He (one gentleman) can not travel down the sidewalks because there’s such a drop between the asphalt and the sidewalk that he could get down but he can’t get back up on the other side,” said Bailey.

At issue - water pipe breaks that have slowed progress to add a much needed layer of asphalt on both Court s treet and side streets in the area.

It’s a gap of several inches that concerns Bailey as she’s watched one gentleman forced to navigate around these barriers.

“By the time you go down driveway to driveway, all the way down and then all the way back, he could run out of power. And, it’s inconvenient for him to have to do that,” she said.

Bailey wants to see action sooner rather than later to make the ramps smooth to help those who need it.

“There’s also a gentleman that has a walker. And I have seen him like literally give up and just use his walker down Court Street - in the street,” said Bailey.

A statement from the city of Flint says, “this ongoing MDOT project has been a major concern, but upon completion, all regulatory traffic and pedestrian pathways will be met.”

MDOT has responded stating it is not their project.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.